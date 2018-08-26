Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 73. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 69. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 58. Actor Chris Burke is 53. Actress-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 52. TV writer-actress Riley Weston is 52. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 49. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton is 44. Actor Mike Colter is 42. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 38. Actor Chris Pine is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 34. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 33. Actor Evan Ross is 30. Actress Danielle Savre is 30. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 27. Actress Keke Palmer is 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.