Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Actress Betty Lynn (TV: "The Andy Griffith Show") is 92. Movie director William Friedkin is 83. Actor Elliott Gould is 80. Movie director Joel Schumacher is 79. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 66. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 59. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 51. Singer Me'Shell NdegeOcello  is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 48. Actress Carla Gugino is 47. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 43. Actor John Hensley is 41. Actress Kate Simses is 39. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 38. Actress Jennifer Landon is 35. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 33. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 32. Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 29. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 28. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments