Actor David Soul is 75. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 75. Actress Barbara Bach is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 61. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 60. Actress Emma Samms is 58. Country singer Shania Twain is 53. Actor Billy Boyd is 50. Actor Jack Black is 49. Actor Jason Priestley is 49. Country singer Jake Owen is 37. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 36. Actor Armie Hammer is 32. Actress Katie Findlay is 28. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 27. Actor Kyle Massey is 27. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis is 15.

