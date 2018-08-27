Actor David Soul is 75. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 75. Actress Barbara Bach is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 61. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 60. Actress Emma Samms is 58. Country singer Shania Twain is 53. Actor Billy Boyd is 50. Actor Jack Black is 49. Actor Jason Priestley is 49. Country singer Jake Owen is 37. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 36. Actor Armie Hammer is 32. Actress Katie Findlay is 28. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 27. Actor Kyle Massey is 27. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis is 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.