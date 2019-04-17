Actress Hayley Mills is 73. Actor James Woods is 72. Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 72. Actor Rick Moranis is 66. Actress Melody Thomas Scott is 63. Actor Eric Roberts is 63. Actor John James is 63. Actress Jane Leeves is 58. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 57. Talk show host Conan O'Brien is 56. Actor Eric McCormack is 56. Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 43. Actor Bryce Johnson is 42. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 40. Actress America Ferrera is 35. Actor Tom Hughes is 34. Actress Vanessa Kirby is 31. Actress Alia Shawkat is 30. Actress Britt Robertson is 29. Actress Chloe Bennet is 27. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 26. Actor Moises Arias is 25.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Sturtevant man allegedly threatens to kidnap nurse, kill police
-
Racine man reportedly stole 3,000 pounds of metal from employer
-
Racine man allegedly leads officer on 70 mph car chase on Douglas Ave.
-
$19.5M of developments including Dairy Queen, 102 apartments planned in Waterford
-
Update: Police ID man found dead near Downtown area
promotion
Don't miss this special price! Subscribe to skip the surveys, support local journalists, and get unlimited digital access.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Will the Milwaukee Bucks advance to the NBA Finals?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
262-637-9128
Currently Open
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.