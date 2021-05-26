 Skip to main content
Bend and Brew
Bend and Brew

Bend and Brew photo horizontal

Bend and Brew returns to the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 2-Sept. 29.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Bend and Brew returns to the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway in 2021.

This is a free yoga session with a recommended donation of $5. After every session, participants will receive a free certificate to use toward a coffee or beer at participating businesses. A few yoga mats will be available, but patrons are highly encouraged to bring their own.

Sessions will be held Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 2-Sept. 29. Wednesdays sessions are at 6 p.m. and Saturday sessions are at 9 and 10:15 a.m. People should plan to arrive five to 10 minutes early to sign in.

Bend and Brew is presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.

