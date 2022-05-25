Bend and Brew yoga in Racine

RACINE — Bend and Brew returns to the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway in 2022.

This is a free yoga session with a recommended donation of $5. After every session, participants will receive a free certificate to use toward a coffee or beer at participating businesses. A few yoga mats will be available, but patrons are highly encouraged to bring their own.

Sessions will be held Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 1-Sept. 24. Wednesdays sessions are at 6 p.m. and Saturday sessions are at 9 and 10:15 a.m. People should plan to arrive five to 10 minutes early to sign in.

Bend and Brew is presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.

