 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Be in Racine & Kenosha County Bride
0 Comments

Be in Racine & Kenosha County Bride

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconn Valley Media Group publishes Racine & Kenosha County Bride twice a year, in January and July. We are always looking for Racine and Kenosha area brides to tell us about their big day. If you were married in 2020 or 2021 and you’d like to be featured in Racine & Kenosha County Bride, please write to: Loreen I. Mohr, Racine & Kenosha County Bride, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or send email to Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Please include a photograph of you and your spouse, as well as some information about your wedding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: Aug. 2, 2021

Racine, July 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News