Aurora offers classes

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes via Zoom, unless otherwise listed:
- "Infant CPR & Safety," 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 or Dec. 28. Free.
- "Wisconsin Parkinson Association Movement and Music Exercise Class," 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-29, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
- "Preparing for Labor and Birth," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, or Jan. 11-12. Fee: $35.
- “Breastfeeding Basics,” 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Fee: $15.
- "Babysitting Basics," 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Fee: $10.
- "Bringing Baby Home," 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Fee: $10.
- "Healthy Living with Chronic Pain," 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-Feb. 14, via phone conference. Fee: $10.
To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events.