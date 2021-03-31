 Skip to main content
Aurora Health Care offers baby classes
Aurora Health Care offers baby classes

AURORA OFFERS BABY CLASSES

ELKHORN — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes virtually via Zoom:

  • “Baby Care,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Provides information on newborn behaviors and care, immunizations, when to call your doctor and child safety.
  • “Breastfeeding Basics,” 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Provides information on how breast milk is made, baby's feeding cues, position, latching baby to breast, frequency and length of feedings, how to know if baby is getting enough breast milk and resources.

To register, go to aurora.org/events.

