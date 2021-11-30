ART & MUSEUMS

Anderson Arts Center

121 66th St., Kenosha. Go to kempercenter.com.

Through Jan. 9 — “Winter Juried Exhibition.”

Civil War Museum5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar.

Permanent exhibits — “The Fiery Trial”; “Seeing the Elephant”; Veterans Memorial Gallery.

Through Jan. 16 — “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War.”

Dinosaur Discovery Museum5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. Go to dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.

Main Gallery — Tells the story of how non-avian, theropod dinosaurs like tyrannosaurus rex and allosaurus gave rise to the avian dinosaurs (the birds).

Permanent exhibit — “Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur.”

H.F. Johnson Gallery of ArtCarthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Go to carthage.edu/art-gallery.

Through Dec. 5 — “Declassified.”

Kenosha History Center220 51st Place, Kenosha. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Rambler Gallery — “All American: Kenosha Style”; “History of Kenosha after the Turn of the 20th Century”; “Lost Industries”; “Replicas of Early Kenosha Buildings.”

The Yesteryear Gallery — “The Story of Kenosha’s Early Beginnings”; “A Settlement is Born.”

Through 2022 — “Devoted to Comradeship.”

Kenosha Public Museum5500 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to museums.kenosha.org.

Through March 6 — “Selections from the Collections — Inuit Art”; “One Year in Chiwaukee Prairie.”

Lemon Street Gallery4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Go to lemonstreetgallery.org.

Through Dec. 24 — “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show.” Reception Dec. 11, 6-9 p.m.

Jan. 6-30 — “Oh, So Appealing.” Reception Jan. 8, 6-9 p.m.

Northwinds Gallery1700 N. Main St., Racine

Through Dec. 31 — “Racine Art Guild Fall Invitational Show.” Opening reception Dec. 5, 2-6 p.m.

OS Projects601 Sixth St., Racine. Go to osprojects.art.

Through Jan. 15 — “Sarah Krepp…Vroom!”

Racine Art Museum441 Main St. Go to ramart.org.

Through Dec. 30 — “The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers 2021.”

Through Jan. 15 — “Collection Focus: Mara Superior.

Through Jan. 22 — “Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art”; “Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art Show”; “Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects.”

Through Feb. 12 — “Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements.”

Through July 9 — “Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues.”

Racine Heritage Museum701 Main St., Racine. Go to racineheritagemuseum.org.

Permanent exhibits — “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; “Drum & Bugle Capital of the World”; “Factory for the World”; “Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.”

Through Spring — “Washington Park High School Print Shop.”

Through March — “The Prairie School Third Grade Annual Exhibit Series.”

Through June — “Racine County WWII Manufacturing.”

Spectrum GalleryDeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, Racine (east side). Go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

Through Dec. 31 — “1/2 Off — and More — Art Sale.” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (while supplies last).

Ongoing — “Art + Poetry = Artery.”

University of Wisconsin-Parkside900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu.

Through Dec. 10 — “Landscapes: Carlotta Miller and Hans Habeger.” Fine Arts Gallery and virtual exhibition.

— Send exhibit press releases to GetOut@WisconnValley MediaGroup.com.

Send exhibit press releases to GetOut@WisconnValley MediaGroup.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0