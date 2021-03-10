Art classes offered at Wustum Museum

WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — Wustum Museum, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this spring. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times.
Adult art classes
- "Band Ring Workshop," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Fee: $44.
- "Try It Thursdays! Needle Felting," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Fee: $35.
- "Spinner Ring Workshop," 10:00 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday, March 27. Fee: $88.
- "Try It Thursdays! Paper Daffodils," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Children, teen classes
- "One or Two Day Spring Break Art Camp: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. "Splatter!" on Wednesday, April 7; and/or "Zero Waste Art: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!" on Thursday, April 8. Fee per day: $55; fee for both days: $90.
- "Drawing 2.0: Ages 7-13," noon-1:30 pm. Saturdays, April 10–24. Fee: $60.
- "Linocut Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Fee: $35.
- "Art of Anime: Ages 12-16," 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 10–24. Fee: $45.
To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.