Art classes offered at Wustum Museum

WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — Wustum Museum, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum, will be offering a variety of art classes and workshops this spring. Virtual classes are presented through the video conference app Zoom. In-person classes are held at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with limited enrollment to promote safe social distancing. Masks are required at all times.
Adult art classes
- "Virtual Fused Loop Earrings Workshop," 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Fee: $50.
- "Try It Thursdays! Earth Day Art," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Fee: $35.
- "Virtual Watercolor Bird 2 Workshop," 1-3:30 pm. Saturday, April 24. Fee: $35.
- "Try It Thursdays! Paper Tulips," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Fee: $35.
- "Mother's Day Silk Scarf Painting for Two!" 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Fees: Individual, $77; couple, $132.
Children, teen classes
- "Functional Clay Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Fee: $35.
- "Painting Spring Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Fee: $35.
- "Sewn and Stuffed Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Fee: $35.
To register, go to ram.art.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.