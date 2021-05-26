 Skip to main content
Armenian Picnic drive-through
Armenian Picnic drive-through

RACINE — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian “Madagh” Picnic on Sunday, June 27, in a drive-through style beginning at 11 a.m. on the church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road.

St. Hagop’s has held its traditional picnic since 1938. The word “madagh” means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to God to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. When God witnessed this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead.

Today, the St. Hagop Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed. Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of Madagh to the community.

The blessing of the St. Hagop Madagh will begin at 11:15 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Father Daron Stepanian, pastor of St. Hagop.

Due to the pandemic, only the traditional madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice), the offering, will be served after the blessing until 1 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park. Once the grounds are full, other attendees will be asked to park on the east shoulder of Newman Road until the first set of cars have exited the grounds. Attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. Once cars are parked on the church grounds, they will be approached by church volunteers to confirm or accept a freewill donation. Volunteers will return with a 1-quart container of madagh and a 1-quart container of bulghur. This process will continue until all attendees are served.

Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

