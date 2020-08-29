Anniversary & Birthday Guidelines

Anniversary, birthday and five-generation announcements are published every Sunday at no charge in the Family & Life section.
Announcements are published for couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and every five years thereafter.
Birthday announcements are used for people celebrating their 90th, 95th and 100th birthdays, and every year after 100.
The deadline for photos and announcements is 10 p.m. Sunday for publication in the following Sunday’s paper, as space permits.
Announcements can be submitted online by going to: www.journaltimes.com/forms. Forms are also available at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St. Forms can also be printed from the above website.
For more information, call Loreen I. Mohr, Community Coordinator, at 262-631-1725.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!