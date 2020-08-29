Anniversary & Birthday Guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anniversary, birthday and five-generation announcements are published every Sunday at no charge in the Family & Life section.

Announcements are published for couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and every five years thereafter.

Birthday announcements are used for people celebrating their 90th, 95th and 100th birthdays, and every year after 100.

The deadline for photos and announcements is 10 p.m. Sunday for publication in the following Sunday’s paper, as space permits.

Announcements can be submitted online by going to: www.journaltimes.com/forms. Forms are also available at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St. Forms can also be printed from the above website.

For more information, call Loreen I. Mohr, Community Coordinator, at 262-631-1725.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.