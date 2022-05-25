RACINE — The second annual Animal Crackers Junior Concert Series will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 12 at the Racine Zoo amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Guests will be able to set up their lawn chairs or blanket anywhere they desire on the lawn in front of the stage. From lawn games to crafts, the families will have a variety of activities to enjoy before the music performances begin. Food will be sold.

Chicago Honey Bear Dancers will kick off the series on Friday, July 15. Their show will include a variety song and dance show, kids dance workshop and a meet/greet/autograph post show. The show features a singer from American Idol and popular hits from the 1950s to today. There will be singing, dancing and audience participation. The kids dance workshop theme is "Anti-bullying."

On Friday, Aug. 12, Juggler Jason Kollum will open for Miss Jamie’s Farm, a show that takes young kids and their families on an imaginative musical adventure to her "farm," where they learn values like hard work, healthy eating, and being kind to animals and each other. The show features farm animal puppets and songs both familiar and new.

Jason Kollum’s Rock n’ Roll Variety Juggling Show features huge balancing and juggling stunts, skills with spinning balls and frisbees and a variety of interactive skills.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers-jr.

