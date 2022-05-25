Animal Crackers Jazz Series

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has announced the lineup for the 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series in 2022. Performers and dates are:

Roman Street

Roman Street will be kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 13. Brothers Noah and Josh Thompson put their guitars together to form Roman Street. Since the college years, this brotherly jam session has developed into a Billboard/iTunes charting band who many have dubbed “the next generation” of jazz fusion. Roman Street, named for an old roman street in the Alps where they studied guitar, is an internationally trained instrumental band specializing in improvisational fusion of classical, gypsy and contemporary jazz, Latin and nuevo flamenco.

Marion Meadows

On Wednesday, July 27, the Animal Crackers Concert Series will welcome performer Marion Meadows to the stage. Meadows is a smooth jazz-styled soprano saxophonist and composer. After studying jazz at Rippowam High School in Stamford, Conn., with Anthony Truglia, Meadows attended Berklee College of Music. There he majored in arranging and composition.

Steely Dane

Steely Dane is a 13-piece Steely Dan tribute band that will be taking the stage on Wednesday, Aug.10. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. Fifteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four-piece horn section and three background singers.

Down to the Bone

To wrap up the series, catch Down To The Bone performing live on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Down To The Bone have been making and performing their trademark jazz-funk grooves since 1995 with 10 albums under their belts, top 10 Billboard jazz chart positions over the years, continuous worldwide radio play and a Grammy nomination. Originally just a U.K. band, the live side also has a U.S. entity led by sax man Dan Boissy. Having played all across America, the band is very happy to bring their groove style to Racine for a first-time performance.

Tickets

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $90. For more information, visit the Racine Zoo website at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

