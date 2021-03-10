 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson Arts Center offers spring creative classes
0 comments

Anderson Arts Center offers spring creative classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREATIVE CLASSES OFFERED

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., announces these spring creative classes for children:

  • “Blowing into Spring — Pinwheels,” for ages 9-15, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Youth will create a large yard pinwheel and a 3D pinwheel greeting card. Fee: $40.
  • “Becoming Royal,” for ages 5-8, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 20. Children will imagine themselves as a prince or princess and paint a self-portrait with watercolors, make a crown to symbolize integrity, create a sword to represent strength and courage, and make a no-sew royal cape to wear for self-confidence and self-expression. Fee: $35.
  • “Art Strings,” for ages 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 27. Youth will use their imagination and create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using acrylic paint. All finished guitars will be displayed in the Arts Center’s upper gallery from April 18-May 30 before being taken home. Fee: $45.

Classes are taught by local artists Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou and Kathy Gagliardi. Registration is required by calling 262-653-0481 or go to kempercenter.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: Feb. 28, 2021

BREWER, Dennis Neal, 83 Racine, Feb. 23, Villa at Lincoln Park, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News