Anderson Arts Center offers spring creative classes

SPRING CREATIVE CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., announces these spring creative classes for children:
- “Blowing into Spring — Pinwheels,” for ages 9-15, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Youth will create a large yard pinwheel and a 3D pinwheel greeting card. Fee: $40.
- “Becoming Royal,” for ages 5-8, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 20. Children will imagine themselves as a prince or princess and paint a self-portrait with watercolors, make a crown to symbolize integrity, create a sword to represent strength and courage, and make a no-sew royal cape to wear for self-confidence and self-expression. Fee: $35.
- “Art Strings,” for ages 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 27. Youth will use their imagination and create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using acrylic paint. All finished guitars will be displayed in the Arts Center’s upper gallery from April 18-May 30 before being taken home. Fee: $45.
Classes are taught by local artists Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou and Kathy Gagliardi. Registration is required by calling 262-653-0481 or go to kempercenter.com.