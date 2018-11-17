Try 1 month for 99¢

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Maddie Berezowitz, Burlington

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Berezowitz, senior outside hitter, Burlington

Kaley Blake, sophomore setter, Burlington

Mariah Grunze, sophomore outside hitter, Waterford

Jolie Larson, senior middle hitter/setter, Prairie

Samantha Naber, sophomore libero, Burlington

Karlee Lois, junior setter, Union Grove

Sammie Seib, sophomore outside hitter, Catholic Central

SECOND TEAM

Emily Alan, junior middle hitter, Burlington

Grace Antlfinger, sophomore libero, Catholic Central

Olivia Dir, junior outside hitter, Union Grove

Kelsey Jacobs, junior setter, Horlick

Jackie Kellner, senior middle/outside hitter, Racine Lutheran

Jamie May, senior libero, Prairie

Grace Spiegelhoff, senior outside hitter, Catholic Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington — Laren Baldowsky, junior middle hitter and Grace Peyron, senior right-side hitter. Case — Lauren Willing and Allie Zelko, juniors. Catholic Central — Elizabeth Klein, senior setter and Miriam Ward, senior middle hitter. Horlick — Ally Hanstedt, senior outside hitter and Samantha Hills, senior libero. Park — Jade Griffin, senior outside hitter and Adriana Bumpus, junior outside hitter. Prairie — Emily Terry, senior outside hitter and Driea Bode, senior outside hitter. Racine Lutheran — Kendra Joubert, senior outside hitter and Alexis Peterson, sophomore setter. St. Catherine’s — Abby Delsman, senior defensive specialist/outside hitter and Leah Topp, junior setter. Union Grove — Kelsey Henderson, junior libero and Lainy Pettit, sophomore middle hitter. Waterford — Olivia Busch, junior middle hitter and Anna Shipley, senior libero.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments