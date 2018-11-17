PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maddie Berezowitz, Burlington
FIRST TEAM
Maddie Berezowitz, senior outside hitter, Burlington
Kaley Blake, sophomore setter, Burlington
Mariah Grunze, sophomore outside hitter, Waterford
Jolie Larson, senior middle hitter/setter, Prairie
Samantha Naber, sophomore libero, Burlington
Karlee Lois, junior setter, Union Grove
Sammie Seib, sophomore outside hitter, Catholic Central
SECOND TEAM
Emily Alan, junior middle hitter, Burlington
Grace Antlfinger, sophomore libero, Catholic Central
Olivia Dir, junior outside hitter, Union Grove
Kelsey Jacobs, junior setter, Horlick
Jackie Kellner, senior middle/outside hitter, Racine Lutheran
Jamie May, senior libero, Prairie
Grace Spiegelhoff, senior outside hitter, Catholic Central
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Laren Baldowsky, junior middle hitter and Grace Peyron, senior right-side hitter. Case — Lauren Willing and Allie Zelko, juniors. Catholic Central — Elizabeth Klein, senior setter and Miriam Ward, senior middle hitter. Horlick — Ally Hanstedt, senior outside hitter and Samantha Hills, senior libero. Park — Jade Griffin, senior outside hitter and Adriana Bumpus, junior outside hitter. Prairie — Emily Terry, senior outside hitter and Driea Bode, senior outside hitter. Racine Lutheran — Kendra Joubert, senior outside hitter and Alexis Peterson, sophomore setter. St. Catherine’s — Abby Delsman, senior defensive specialist/outside hitter and Leah Topp, junior setter. Union Grove — Kelsey Henderson, junior libero and Lainy Pettit, sophomore middle hitter. Waterford — Olivia Busch, junior middle hitter and Anna Shipley, senior libero.
