ALL lecture focuses on gemology

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

"Gems, Gemology and Love" by Katrina Sustachek of Rasmussen Jewelry, will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, via Zoom. Sustacheck has spent more than 30 years in the jewelry industry. She will present an overview of gemology, the study and science of gemstones, and discuss some of the gems that have made history in the world.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/aLL.

