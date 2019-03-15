WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Jaden Bird, Burlington
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Burlington
FIRST TEAM
106 — Cooper Willis, freshman, Union Grove, 47-4
113 — Jaden Bird, sophomore, Burlington, 44-4
120 — Hayden Halter, sophomore, Waterford, 41-6
126 — Cade Willis, sophomore, Union Grove, 34-4
132 — Zach Weiler, senior, Burlington, 46-5
138 — Ben Kumprey, junior, Burlington, 32-6
145 — Cody Welker, junior, Burlington, 35-7
152 — Alex Guardiola, senior, Waterford, 43-4
160 — Jake Skrundz, junior, Burlington, 22-4
170 — Zach Kaminski, junior, Waterford, 27-15
182 — Zach Wallace, sophomore, Burlington, 34-12
195 — Jarrel Campbell, junior, Park, 28-10
220 — Boyd Biggs, senior, Waterford, 36-16
285 — Wyatt Hayes, senior, Burlington, 27-6
SECOND TEAM
106 — Lucas Johnson, sophomore, Waterford, 29-18
113 — Hunter Rudzinski, freshman, Waterford, 31-21
120 — Joseph Mendoza, junior, Park, 38-7
126 — Joshua Cherba, sophomore, Waterford, 43-13
132 — Will French, sophomore, Waterford, 19-11
138 — Lucas Winski, junior, Waterford, 30-18
145 — Nick Cihler, senior, Horlick, 38-11
152 — Dashawn Bolton, junior, Park, 34-13
160 — Dalton Danowski, senior, Waterford, 21-14
170 — Qwade Gehring, junior, Burlington, 34-9
182 — Keith Storm-Voltz, senior, Union Grove, 27-10
195 — Baron Masi, senior, Union Grove, 17-0
220 — Brian Konz, senior, Burlington, 15-14
285 — Jay Shelmadine, junior, Case, 19-10
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Ben Stevenson (126), junior; Max Ehlen (152), junior. Case — Julian Cintron (145), junior; Tim Rothen (152), senior. Catholic Central — Henry Amborn (120), freshman. Horlick — Eddie Opichka (113), senior; Ethan Gegare (170), senior. Park — Angel Rodriguez (106), junior; Dominic Ford (170), junior. St. Catherine's — Daniel Sanchez (132), sophomore; Trenten Payne (145), sophomore. Union Grove — Cael Kahle (113), freshman; Gianni Scacco (145), freshman. Waterford — Jacob Cherba (145), junior; Evan Danowski (182), freshman.
