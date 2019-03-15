Try 3 months for $3

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Jaden Bird, Burlington

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Burlington

FIRST TEAM

106 — Cooper Willis, freshman, Union Grove, 47-4

113 — Jaden Bird, sophomore, Burlington, 44-4

120 — Hayden Halter, sophomore, Waterford, 41-6

126 — Cade Willis, sophomore, Union Grove, 34-4

132 — Zach Weiler, senior, Burlington, 46-5

138 — Ben Kumprey, junior, Burlington, 32-6

145 — Cody Welker, junior, Burlington, 35-7

152 — Alex Guardiola, senior, Waterford, 43-4

160 — Jake Skrundz, junior, Burlington, 22-4

170 — Zach Kaminski, junior, Waterford, 27-15

182 — Zach Wallace, sophomore, Burlington, 34-12

195 — Jarrel Campbell, junior, Park, 28-10

220 — Boyd Biggs, senior, Waterford, 36-16

285 — Wyatt Hayes, senior, Burlington, 27-6

SECOND TEAM

106 — Lucas Johnson, sophomore, Waterford, 29-18

113 — Hunter Rudzinski, freshman, Waterford, 31-21

120 — Joseph Mendoza, junior, Park, 38-7

126 — Joshua Cherba, sophomore, Waterford, 43-13

132 — Will French, sophomore, Waterford, 19-11

138 — Lucas Winski, junior, Waterford, 30-18

145 — Nick Cihler, senior, Horlick, 38-11

152 — Dashawn Bolton, junior, Park, 34-13

160 — Dalton Danowski, senior, Waterford, 21-14

170 — Qwade Gehring, junior, Burlington, 34-9

182 — Keith Storm-Voltz, senior, Union Grove, 27-10

195 — Baron Masi, senior, Union Grove, 17-0

220 — Brian Konz, senior, Burlington, 15-14

285 — Jay Shelmadine, junior, Case, 19-10

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington — Ben Stevenson (126), junior; Max Ehlen (152), junior. Case — Julian Cintron (145), junior; Tim Rothen (152), senior. Catholic Central — Henry Amborn (120), freshman. Horlick — Eddie Opichka (113), senior; Ethan Gegare (170), senior. Park — Angel Rodriguez (106), junior; Dominic Ford (170), junior. St. Catherine's — Daniel Sanchez (132), sophomore; Trenten Payne (145), sophomore. Union Grove — Cael Kahle (113), freshman; Gianni Scacco (145), freshman. Waterford — Jacob Cherba (145), junior; Evan Danowski (182), freshman.

