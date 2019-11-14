All-County Girls Golf chart for Nov. 14

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Norah Roberts, Union Grove
FIRST TEAM
Norah Roberts, freshman, Union Grove, 41.3
Veronica Parco, junior, Union Grove, 43.8
Sophia Schoenfeld, junior, Waterford, 45.6
Ali Torhorst, sophomore, Union Grove, 47.6
Liz Torhorst, senior, Union Grove, 48.0
SECOND TEAM
Sophie Lawler, freshman, Prairie, 48.2
Ella Million, junior, Case, 48.9
Maddie Leonard, senior, Case, 49.9
Alexis Betker, junior, Park, 50.2
Emily Eitel, senior, Prairie, 51.0
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Saige Heelein and Bridi Allen, seniors. Case — Brynn Emmons and Corina Davis, juniors. Horlick — Liza Chiappe, senior. Park — Sophia Evreniadis, senior and Elisabeth Greulich, junior. Prairie — Sarah Fosbinder, junior and Maddie Maraccini, sophomore. St. Catherine’s — Olivia Moriarity, junior and Anika Peterson, freshman. Union Grove — Riley Chizek, senior. Waterford — Hailey Tryon and Rachel Vant, seniors.