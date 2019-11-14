All-County Girls Golf chart for Nov. 14
All-County Girls Golf chart for Nov. 14

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Norah Roberts, Union Grove

FIRST TEAM

Norah Roberts, freshman, Union Grove, 41.3

Veronica Parco, junior, Union Grove, 43.8

Sophia Schoenfeld, junior, Waterford, 45.6

Ali Torhorst, sophomore, Union Grove, 47.6

Liz Torhorst, senior, Union Grove, 48.0

SECOND TEAM

Sophie Lawler, freshman, Prairie, 48.2

Ella Million, junior, Case, 48.9

Maddie Leonard, senior, Case, 49.9

Alexis Betker, junior, Park, 50.2

Emily Eitel, senior, Prairie, 51.0

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington — Saige Heelein and Bridi Allen, seniors. Case — Brynn Emmons and Corina Davis, juniors. Horlick — Liza Chiappe, senior. Park — Sophia Evreniadis, senior and Elisabeth Greulich, junior. Prairie — Sarah Fosbinder, junior and Maddie Maraccini, sophomore. St. Catherine’s — Olivia Moriarity, junior and Anika Peterson, freshman. Union Grove — Riley Chizek, senior. Waterford — Hailey Tryon and Rachel Vant, seniors.

