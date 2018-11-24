Try 3 months for $3

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Jayda Obluck, Waterford

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nate Schreiber, Waterford

FIRST TEAM

Marielle Banco, senior, Prairie

Katelyn Francis, sophomore Case

Jayda Obluck, junior, Waterford

Olivia Pitrof, junior, Horlick

Katelyn Puetz, junior, Waterford

Kelsey Radobicky, sophomore, Waterford

Alexie Strasser, sophomore, Waterford

SECOND TEAM

Riley Calouette, junior, Union Grove

Shaelyn Mullins, senior, Waterford

Stephanie Narcisco, junior, Case

Morgan Ramsey, freshman, Catholic Central

Kirsten Ranke, senior, Waterford

Miranda Svacina, sophomore, Horlick

Serena Ydunate, senior, Horlick

HONORABLE MENTION

BURLINGTON: Kelsey Gelden, senior; Marlee Nichols, freshman. CASE: Sophie Young, junior; Emily Nelson. junior. CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Bernadette Frisch, freshman; Rachel Czerwinski, senior. HORLICK: Josie Weisensel, freshman; Araya Cannalte, sophomore. PARK: Mariah Davis, junior; Heaven Hartsfield, junior. PRAIRIE: Sydney Peterson, sophomore; Caroline Ulrich, sophomore. RACINE LUTHERAN: Anna Janke, senior; Jillian Rosborough, senior. ST. CATHERINE’S: Jazmin Muro, sophomore; Olivia Rincon, sophomore. UNION GROVE: Karly Martinez. sophomore; Shannon Mulligan, sophomore. WATERFORD: Katie Rohner, junior; Julia Schroeder, junior.

