ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Jayda Obluck, Waterford
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nate Schreiber, Waterford
FIRST TEAM
Marielle Banco, senior, Prairie
Katelyn Francis, sophomore Case
Jayda Obluck, junior, Waterford
Olivia Pitrof, junior, Horlick
Katelyn Puetz, junior, Waterford
Kelsey Radobicky, sophomore, Waterford
Alexie Strasser, sophomore, Waterford
SECOND TEAM
Riley Calouette, junior, Union Grove
Shaelyn Mullins, senior, Waterford
Stephanie Narcisco, junior, Case
Morgan Ramsey, freshman, Catholic Central
Kirsten Ranke, senior, Waterford
Miranda Svacina, sophomore, Horlick
Serena Ydunate, senior, Horlick
HONORABLE MENTION
BURLINGTON: Kelsey Gelden, senior; Marlee Nichols, freshman. CASE: Sophie Young, junior; Emily Nelson. junior. CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Bernadette Frisch, freshman; Rachel Czerwinski, senior. HORLICK: Josie Weisensel, freshman; Araya Cannalte, sophomore. PARK: Mariah Davis, junior; Heaven Hartsfield, junior. PRAIRIE: Sydney Peterson, sophomore; Caroline Ulrich, sophomore. RACINE LUTHERAN: Anna Janke, senior; Jillian Rosborough, senior. ST. CATHERINE’S: Jazmin Muro, sophomore; Olivia Rincon, sophomore. UNION GROVE: Karly Martinez. sophomore; Shannon Mulligan, sophomore. WATERFORD: Katie Rohner, junior; Julia Schroeder, junior.
