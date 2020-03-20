All-County girls basketball chart

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Caroline Strande, Racine Lutheran
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rob Domagalski, Union Grove
FIRST TEAM
Caroline Strande, 5-11, senior, Racine Lutheran, 35.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 5.4 steals
Morgann Gardner, 6-2, junior, Racine Lutheran, 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.0 assist
Olivia Pitrof, 5-11, senior, Horlick, 24.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks
Katie Rohner, 5-6, senior, Waterford, 18.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals
Ariyah Brooks, 6-0, senior, Case, 18.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.3 assists, 1.7 blocks
SECOND TEAM
Angela Slattery, 5-9, junior, Union Grove, 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.7 assists
Bree Jones, 5-8, junior, Case, 12.7 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals
Andrea Palmen, 5-7, senior, Prairie, 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals
Alexis Betker, 5-6 junior, Park, 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals
Cora Anderson, 5-9, senior, Burlington, 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.4 assists
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Claire Walby, senior; Anika Preusker, sophomore. Case — Sydni Hill, sophomore; Mariah Espinoza, sophomore. Catholic Central — Izzy Phillips, senior; Maddy von Rabenau, sophomore. Horlick — Nickkia Nelson, junior; Alexandria Cannon, senior. Park — Adele Senzig, senior; Deja Price, senior. Prairie — Kate McPhee, senior; Jill Decker, sophomore. Racine Lutheran — Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sophomore; Alexis Peterson, junior. St. Catherine's — Sophie Wentorf, senior; Annamarie Letsch, senior. Union Grove — Sophia Rampulla, freshman; Megan Barber, senior. Waterford — Annie Benavides, senior; Meghan Schmidt, junior.