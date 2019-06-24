ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Sam Fay, Waterford and Josh Fay, seniors, Waterford
FIRST TEAM
Singles
Aaron Antreassian, sophomore, Horlick, 19-12
Ethan Woitach, junior, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 10-8
Pranav Bajaj, senior, Prairie, 16-13
Malik Tiedt, senior, Burlington, 12-12
Doubles
Sam Fay, senior, and Josh Fay, senior, Waterford, 22-7
Gabe Perez, senior, and Anthony Babu, senior, Prairie, 11-10
Jaxon Ford, junior, and Hubert Smielecki, junior, Case, 9-5
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Sean Steinbach, senior, Horlick, 9-9
Nick Ruffo, senior, Prairie, 18-10
Sam French, junior, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 16-4
Henry Main, senior, Case, 7-9
Doubles
Finn Chilsen, junior, and JD Dreifuerst, senior, Prairie 9-6
Drake Miller, senior, and Ethan Squires, junior, Union Grove, 8-10
Ethan Brannen, senior, and Isaiah Berstedt, senior, Waterford, 18-7
HONORABLE MENTION
BURLINGTON — Quinn Adamek, senior. CASE — Connor Mills, sophomore. Haeden Ford, senior, and Jack Chen, senior. HORLICK — Ali El-Rasatni, senior, and Owen Uebe, freshman. PRAIRIE — Kethan Bajaj, sophomore. Quincey Eaton, sophomore and Daniel Dreifuerst, sophomore. ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN — Connor Petricek, junior. UNION GROVE — Tommy Hempel, junior, and Mickey Rewolinski, junior. WATERFORD — Jack DeGreef, senior, and Drew DeGreef, senior.
