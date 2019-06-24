{{featured_button_text}}

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Sam Fay, Waterford and Josh Fay, seniors, Waterford

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Aaron Antreassian, sophomore, Horlick, 19-12

Ethan Woitach, junior, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 10-8

Pranav Bajaj, senior, Prairie, 16-13

Malik Tiedt, senior, Burlington, 12-12

Doubles

Sam Fay, senior, and Josh Fay, senior, Waterford, 22-7

Gabe Perez, senior, and Anthony Babu, senior, Prairie, 11-10

Jaxon Ford, junior, and Hubert Smielecki, junior, Case, 9-5

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Sean Steinbach, senior, Horlick, 9-9

Nick Ruffo, senior, Prairie, 18-10

Sam French, junior, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, 16-4

Henry Main, senior, Case, 7-9

Doubles

Finn Chilsen, junior, and JD Dreifuerst, senior, Prairie 9-6

Drake Miller, senior, and Ethan Squires, junior, Union Grove, 8-10

Ethan Brannen, senior, and Isaiah Berstedt, senior, Waterford, 18-7

HONORABLE MENTION

BURLINGTON — Quinn Adamek, senior. CASE — Connor Mills, sophomore. Haeden Ford, senior, and Jack Chen, senior. HORLICK — Ali El-Rasatni, senior, and Owen Uebe, freshman. PRAIRIE — Kethan Bajaj, sophomore. Quincey Eaton, sophomore and Daniel Dreifuerst, sophomore. ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN — Connor Petricek, junior. UNION GROVE — Tommy Hempel, junior, and Mickey Rewolinski, junior. WATERFORD — Jack DeGreef, senior, and Drew DeGreef, senior.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments