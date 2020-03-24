All-County Boys Swimming

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Azaan McCray, Case
FIRST TEAM
200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Zach Olstinske, senior; Spencer Gross, sophomore; James Keeker, senior; Luke Gillmore, junior) 1:45.77.
200 freestyle — Keeker 1:55.91.
200 individual medley — Keeker 2:07.70.
50 freestyle — Joe Skantz, junior, Case, 22.67.
Diving — 11 dives: Azaan McCray, sophomore, Case, 483.10 points. 6 dives: McCray 276.35.
100 butterfly — Josh Abel, junior, Park, 54.58.
100 freestyle — Skantz 49.64.
500 freestyle — Abel 5:12.14.
200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Gillmore, Vicente Kosikowski, senior, Jacob Brieske, senior, Gross) 1:37.85.
100 backstroke — Olstinske 58.13.
100 breaststroke — Gross 1:06.07.
400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Hopking Uyenbat, freshman, Gillmore, Olstinske, Keeker) 3:31.97.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay — Case (Bryce Helland, sophomore; Tim Riegelman, senior; Joe Skantz, junior; Charles Ray, junior) 1:53.77.
200 freestyle — Hopking Uyenbat, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 1:55.96.
200 individual medley — Spencer Gross, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 2:15.97.
50 freestyle — Ben Adams, senior, Horlick, 24.46.
Diving — 11 dives: Cullen Krogh, junior, Park, 290.90 points. 6 dives: Krogh 156.05.
100 butterfly — Zach Olstinske, senior, Burlington Co-op, 55.43.
100 freestyle — Luke Gillmore, junior, Burlington Co-op, 54.02.
500 freestyle — Uyenbat 5:18.38.
200 freestyle relay — Case (Skantz, Helland, Ray, Riegelman) 1:38.47.
100 backstroke — Jacob Brieske, senior, Burlington Co-op, 1:03.40.
100 breaststroke — Thomas Bretl, senior, Burlington Co-op, 1:09.12.
400 freestyle relay — Park (Josh Abel, junior; Drake Ludvigsen, senior; Ethan Scholzen, sophomore; Christian Henken, junior) 3:41.24.
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington Co-op — Evander Craig, sophomore and Kevin Hall, senior. Case — William Arnold, junior and Inigo Serrano, senior. Horlick — Joe Abel and Brett Dobrowski, seniors. Park — Kyle Ketterhagen, freshman. Prairie/St. Catherine’s — Kadin Purath, junior and Tarkan Fletcher, senior.
