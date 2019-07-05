PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Connor Brown, Union Grove
FIRST TEAM
Connor Brown, senior, Union Grove, 38.0 (nine-hole average)
Josh Koszarek, junior, Waterford, 39.1
Grant Wininger, senior, St. Catherine’s, 39.4
Nate Koch, senior, Union Grove, 39.6
Brayden LoPiccolo, sophomore, Case, 42.1
SECOND TEAM
Jacob Reynolds, senior, Prairie, 43.0
Zach Romano, senior, Horlick, 43.2
Scooter Molbeck, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, 43.3
Cooper Siudak, junior, Prairie, 43.5
Sam Nolan, freshman, Case, 44.0
HONORABLE MENTION
Case — Zak LaVassor, junior and Jason Nelson, sophomore. Catholic Central — Luke Sassano and Doug Januszewski, senior. Horlick — Connor Vertz and Ben Adams, juniors. Park — Kevin Leslie, senior and Alex Hutchison, freshman. Prairie — Thomas Bates, senior and Ben Reynolds, freshman. Racine Lutheran — Riley Gall and Brady Wilks, sophomores. St. Catherine’s — Lee Schatzman and Jackson Bandkowski, seniors. Union Grove — Sam Beyer, senior and Zeb Braun, sophomore. Waterford — Logan Adams, senior and Ian Grissmeyer, junior.
