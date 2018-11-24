ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Milo Altimirano, Case
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mike Mikula, Union Grove
FIRST TEAM
Milo Altmirano, senior, Case
Kyle Derosier, senior, Horlick
Kevin Hall, junior, Union Grove
Sam Henderson, junior, Catholic Central
Dan Pankowski, junior, Waterford
Hunter Reich, sophomore, Union Grove
Ian Williams, senior, Waterford
SECOND TEAM
Tommy Bretl, junior, Union Grove
Adam Davis, senior, Case
Vincent Guardiola, senior, Prairie
Gavin Hennessey, senior, Park
Marcus Johnson, sophomore, Union Grove
Nathan Voge, senior, Union Grove
Connor Zach, sophomore, Waterford
HONORABLE MENTION
BURLINGTON: Kodi Krueger, junior; Joel Fisher, junior. CASE: Mike Vranak, senior; Aaron Petersen, junior. CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Conall Lynch, junior; Evander Craig, freshman. HORLICK: Steven Cannalte, junior; Ethan Gegare, senior. PARK: Joseph Jutley, junior; Jordan Beggs, sophomore. PRAIRIE: Stave Savas, senior; Jack Lopez, freshman. RACINE LUTHERAN: Luke Schmierer, sophomore; Joseph Schmierer, sophomore. ST. CATHERINE’S: Calaway Anderson, freshman; Angel Aranda, freshman. UNION GROVE: Luke Bowers, sophomore; Nathan McMahon, sophomore. WATERFORD: Hunter Karpinski, junior; Connor Warnke, sophomore.
