ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Milo Altimirano, Case

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Mikula, Union Grove

FIRST TEAM

Milo Altmirano, senior, Case

Kyle Derosier, senior, Horlick

Kevin Hall, junior, Union Grove

Sam Henderson, junior, Catholic Central

Dan Pankowski, junior, Waterford

Hunter Reich, sophomore, Union Grove

Ian Williams, senior, Waterford

SECOND TEAM

Tommy Bretl, junior, Union Grove

Adam Davis, senior, Case

Vincent Guardiola, senior, Prairie

Gavin Hennessey, senior, Park

Marcus Johnson, sophomore, Union Grove

Nathan Voge, senior, Union Grove

Connor Zach, sophomore, Waterford

HONORABLE MENTION

BURLINGTON: Kodi Krueger, junior; Joel Fisher, junior. CASE: Mike Vranak, senior; Aaron Petersen, junior. CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Conall Lynch, junior; Evander Craig, freshman. HORLICK: Steven Cannalte, junior; Ethan Gegare, senior. PARK: Joseph Jutley, junior; Jordan Beggs, sophomore. PRAIRIE: Stave Savas, senior; Jack Lopez, freshman. RACINE LUTHERAN: Luke Schmierer, sophomore; Joseph Schmierer, sophomore. ST. CATHERINE’S: Calaway Anderson, freshman; Angel Aranda, freshman. UNION GROVE: Luke Bowers, sophomore; Nathan McMahon, sophomore. WATERFORD: Hunter Karpinski, junior; Connor Warnke, sophomore.

