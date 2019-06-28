{{featured_button_text}}

Player of the Year

Trey Krause, Burlington

Coach of the Year

Nate Meyer, Union Grove

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher

Trey Krause, senior, Burlington, 7-0, 0.54 ERA, 105 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings

Catcher

Jack Clark, senior, Union Grove, .293, 5 doubles, 23 RBIs

Infielders

T.J. Mateufel, junior, Union Grove, .402, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 7 homers, 38 RBIs

Trent Turzenski, senior, Burlington, .337, 4 doubles, 3 homers, 24 RBIs

Nick Williams, junior, Union Grove, .367, 5 doubles, 21 RBIs

Logan Marino, sophomore, St. Catherine's, .375, 3 triples, 11 RBIs, 23 runs

Outfielders

Owen Erickson, senior, Union Grove, .344, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 22 RBIs

Johnny Huffman, junior, Catholic Central, .404, 2 doubles, 5 triples, 19 RBIs, 21-of-22 in stolen bases

Jason Adams, senior, Burlington, .357, 9 doubles, 13 RBIs, 17 runs

Designated player

Luke Hansel, senior, Union Grove, .417, 12 doubles, one homer, 41 RBIs, 8-0, 0.89 ERA

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher

Jake Zimmermann, senior, Union Grove, 8-1, 1.38 ERA

Catcher

Anthony Schiro, St. Catherine's, .328, 4 doubles, three triples, 21 RBIs

Infielders

Tim Nelson, sophomore, Lutheran-Prairie, .383, 10 RBIs

Boyd Biggs, senior, Waterford, .298, 8 doubles, 3 homers, 26 RBIs

Quentin Jehn, junior, Waterford, .295, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 7 RBIs

Cody Horon, junior, Union Grove, .324, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs

Outfielders

Connor Kelly, senior, Lutheran-Prairie, .408, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 7 RBIs

Kyle Huckstorf, senior, Waterford, .333, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 13 RBIs

Noah Rogers, senior, St. Catherine's, .358,  12 RBIs, 25 runs

Designated player

Mike Jocius, senior, Union Grove, .418, 18 RBIs, 16 runs

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington — Kale Dietz, sophomore; Mike Rozell, senior. Case — Colton Coca, junior; Matt Friesema, junior. Catholic Central — Brandon Pum, junior; Chaz Miles, junior. Horlick — Nate Ramsey, senior; TJ Williams, freshman. Park — Andrew Kusters, senior, Jared Mai, senior. Racine Lutheran-Prairie — Tyler Hoover, senior; Will Dudley, junior. St. Catherine's — Ian Rognerud, junior; Bennett Spolar, sophomore. Union Grove — Carson LaPointe, senior; Dylan Mutchie, senior. Waterford — Zach Guenther, senior; Cole Weinkauf, senior.

