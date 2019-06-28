Player of the Year
Trey Krause, Burlington
Coach of the Year
Nate Meyer, Union Grove
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher
Trey Krause, senior, Burlington, 7-0, 0.54 ERA, 105 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings
Catcher
Jack Clark, senior, Union Grove, .293, 5 doubles, 23 RBIs
Infielders
T.J. Mateufel, junior, Union Grove, .402, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 7 homers, 38 RBIs
Trent Turzenski, senior, Burlington, .337, 4 doubles, 3 homers, 24 RBIs
Nick Williams, junior, Union Grove, .367, 5 doubles, 21 RBIs
Logan Marino, sophomore, St. Catherine's, .375, 3 triples, 11 RBIs, 23 runs
Outfielders
Owen Erickson, senior, Union Grove, .344, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 22 RBIs
Johnny Huffman, junior, Catholic Central, .404, 2 doubles, 5 triples, 19 RBIs, 21-of-22 in stolen bases
Jason Adams, senior, Burlington, .357, 9 doubles, 13 RBIs, 17 runs
Designated player
Luke Hansel, senior, Union Grove, .417, 12 doubles, one homer, 41 RBIs, 8-0, 0.89 ERA
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Jake Zimmermann, senior, Union Grove, 8-1, 1.38 ERA
Catcher
Anthony Schiro, St. Catherine's, .328, 4 doubles, three triples, 21 RBIs
Infielders
Tim Nelson, sophomore, Lutheran-Prairie, .383, 10 RBIs
Boyd Biggs, senior, Waterford, .298, 8 doubles, 3 homers, 26 RBIs
Quentin Jehn, junior, Waterford, .295, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 7 RBIs
Cody Horon, junior, Union Grove, .324, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs
Outfielders
Connor Kelly, senior, Lutheran-Prairie, .408, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 7 RBIs
Kyle Huckstorf, senior, Waterford, .333, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 13 RBIs
Noah Rogers, senior, St. Catherine's, .358, 12 RBIs, 25 runs
Designated player
Mike Jocius, senior, Union Grove, .418, 18 RBIs, 16 runs
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Kale Dietz, sophomore; Mike Rozell, senior. Case — Colton Coca, junior; Matt Friesema, junior. Catholic Central — Brandon Pum, junior; Chaz Miles, junior. Horlick — Nate Ramsey, senior; TJ Williams, freshman. Park — Andrew Kusters, senior, Jared Mai, senior. Racine Lutheran-Prairie — Tyler Hoover, senior; Will Dudley, junior. St. Catherine's — Ian Rognerud, junior; Bennett Spolar, sophomore. Union Grove — Carson LaPointe, senior; Dylan Mutchie, senior. Waterford — Zach Guenther, senior; Cole Weinkauf, senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.