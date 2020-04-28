A+ Guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+.

There is no charge for any news item. Email information to journaltimes@gmail.com.

PHOTOS: Photos of events held by schools, colleges and universities are welcome and encouraged. Email information and photo in high-resolution (large file) JPEG format to the attention of A+ to journaltimes@gmail.com. Include "to the attention of A+" in the subject line.

For more information, contact Pete Wicklund at 262-631-1730 or at journaltimes@gmail.com.

