A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area

Brat Stop
12304 75th St., Kenosha
- Oct. 29 — Fridayoween. $10 in advance, $15 at door. Brat Stop stage — The Ecolimes, 6:30-8 p.m.; Lunde, 8:30-10 p.m.; Boys and Toys, 10:45-close. Garden stage — Chris Louis, 7-8:30 p.m.; Three Left, 9-10:30 p.m.; DJ Sauce, 11 p.m.-close.
- Oct. 30 — Halloween Party & Costume Contest with with DJ Sauce. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. First prize is $1,000 plus $1,000 in prizes.
1175 Sports Park & Eatery
22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to 1175events.com.
- Oct. 29 — Lunchmoney Bullies, 8:30 p.m. $10-$20.
- Oct. 30 — Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m. $10, $20 & $100. Country.
- Nov. 6 — Saint Tragedy CD release party, 8:30 p.m. $8. Rock.
- Nov. 13 — The Family Values Tribute Night with Freak on a Leash, Too Fighters, Facelift and Shelter Line, 8:30 p.m. $15 & $25.
- Nov. 27 — Little Monsters (Lady Gaga tribute) with Totally Neon, 8:30 p.m. $10.
- Dec. 4 — Unfiltered Comedy Tour, 8 p.m. $25.
George's Tavern
1201 N. Main St., Racine
- Oct. 30 — Full Flavor, 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Classic rock.
Hiawatha Bar & Grill
9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant
- Oct. 30 — Hallowatha with live music by Weird Science, 8:30 p.m. Costume contest.
- Nov. 28 — Bryan O’Donnell Band, 2-5:30 p.m. $8. Polka/variety.
Kelly’s Bleachers II
7805 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. Call for cover charge.
- Oct. 29 — Halloween Hoedown with DJ Mike Tischer, 7 p.m. Country.
- Oct. 30 — Almighty Vinyl, 8 p.m.-midnight. Classic rock.
- Nov. 6 — Too Hype Crew, 9:30 p.m.
- Nov. 20 — Addiction with Vintage Groove, 9 p.m. Rock.
- Nov. 27 — Heart of Black, 9 p.m. Dark alternative.
Kenosha Fusion
5014 Seventh Ave., Kenosha
- Oct. 30 — Halloween party with The Spirit Shakers, Lunar Lizard and Earthmother. 8 p.m. $20.
McAuliffe's Pub
3700 Meachem Road, Racine
- Oct. 29 — Carbellion and Spillage, 9:30 p.m. $5. Rock.
- Oct. 30 — JigJam of Ireland, 8 p.m. $20. Trad Irish, Americana, bluegrass.
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. All shows 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover.
- Oct. 29 — Judson Brown
- Oct. 30 — Random Maxx
Route 20
14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville
- Oct. 30 — Halloween Bash with Gemini Syndrome, 7 p.m. $15. Rock.
- Nov. 4 — Ayron Jones, 7:30 p.m. $15. hard rock, blues, grunge, hip-hop.
- Nov. 5 — Heart of Black, 9 p.m. $10.
- Nov. 6 — Would You Kindly? and Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, 8 p.m. $10.
- Nov. 20 — Bella Cain, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Country.
- Dec. 17 — Jungle Rot with Luna In, Sanguinem, Siren of Sorrow and Ancient Entitites, 7:30 p.m. $12.
Rustic Road Brewing Co.
5706 Sixth Ave., Kenosha
- Oct. 30 — Orange Costanza and West Nile Crows, 8 p.m. No cover. Rock.
Teezers
1936 Lathrop Ave., Racine
- Oct. 30 — Halloween Bash with Fall Hazard (classic rock), 9 p.m.-1 a.m.No cover. Cash prize for best costume (winner announced at 1 a.m.).
Union Park Tavern
4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha
- Oct. 30 — Little Couch Band, Old Wolves, Ghost Machines and First Rule, 8 p.m.
- Nov. 3 — Mark Paffrath's Open Mic, 8-11 p.m. No cover.
- Nov. 4 — Garrett's Pick N Pull Open Mic, 8-11 p.m. No cover.
- Nov. 5 — Cool Breeze (jazz, rhythm and blues), 8-11 p.m. No cover.
- Nov. 6 — Full Flavor, 8-11 p.m. No cover. Classic rock.
- Nov. 7 — Cy's Piano Jam, 4-7 p.m. No cover.
