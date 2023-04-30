ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
121 66th St., Kenosha. Go to kempercenter.com.
Through May 28 — "Racine Art Guild Annual Juried Show"; solo show winners from "Winter Juried Show 2022"; Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios; "Royal Doulton Character Jug Collection from Eleanor and Anthony Lukosaitis."
ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Go to artic.edu.
- Through May 15 — “Himali Singh Soin: Static Range.”
- Through May 21 — “Kingfisher Headdresses from China.”
- Through May 31 — “Himali Singh Soin: we are opposite like that.”
- Through July 3 — "Gio Swaby: Fresh Up."
- Through Sept. 11 — “Shahryar Nashat: Raw Is the Red.”
People are also reading…
THE CRAFT OF ART ARCHIVE
1921 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Go to archivepopup.com.
- Through May 21 — “Thirty Days in Asia.”
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM
5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar.
- Permanent exhibits — “The Fiery Trial”; “Seeing the Elephant” digital movie; Veterans Memorial Gallery.
- Through June 4 — "Loyal to the Union: Ohio in the Civil War."
DINOSAUR DISCOVERY MUSEUM
5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. Go to dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.
- Main Gallery — Tells the story of how non-avian, theropod dinosaurs like tyrannosaurus rex and allosaurus gave rise to the avian dinosaurs (the birds).
- Permanent exhibit — "Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur."
KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
220 51st Place, Kenosha. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.
- The Rambler Gallery — “All American: Kenosha Style”; “History of Kenosha after the Turn of the 20th Century”; “Lost Industries”; “Replicas of Early Kenosha Buildings.”
- The Yesteryear Gallery — “The Story of Kenosha’s Early Beginnings”; “A Settlement is Born.”
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM
5500 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to museums.kenosha.org.
- Permanent exhibits — “The Wisconsin Story”; “From Curiosity to Science.”
PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM
3875 116th St., Pleasant Prairie. Go to pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.org.
Three galleries exhibiting local historical, archaeological, and cultural materials and stories. Temporary exhibits are rotated out several times a year.
Current exhibits: "Stories of Life on The Prairie," "Beyond the Big Boom: Industrialization, the Labor Movement, and Pleasant Prairie's Powder Plant," "Say Cheese: A History of Photography from Daguerreotype to Digital," "Finding Center: The Life & Philosophies of Jack E. Thomsen," "More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson," "Her League: Women in Professional Baseball."
POLLARD GALLERY
518 56th St., Kenosha
- May 6-31 — "Artist Show." Reception May 6, 1-4 p.m.
RACINE ART MUSEUM
441 Main St. Go to ramart.org.
- Through July 31 — “On Fire: Surveying Women in Glass in the late-Twentieth Century.”
- Through Aug. 19 — "Vignettes: Concentrated Views of RAM's Collection."
- Through Sept. 23 — "Women and the WPA: As Seen through RAM's Collection."
- Through Jan. 13 — "RAM Showcase: Four Jewelers and the Artists of Color Acquisition Fund."
RACINE HERITAGE MUSEUM
701 Main St., Racine. Go to racineheritagemuseum.org.
- Permanent exhibits — "This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad"; "Waterways"; "Wheat and People"; "Drum & Bugle Capital of the World"; "Factory for the World"; "Racine County Sports Hall of Fame."
SPECTRUM GALLERY
DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine (east side). Go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
- May 6-28 — "The Black and White Invitational Show."
UW-PARKSIDE
- 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu.
- Through July 28 — “Parkside National Print Exhibition.”
WUSTUM MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
2519 Northwestern Ave. Go to ramart.org.
- Through May 27 —"RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass."
Send exhibit press releases to GetOut@WisconnValley MediaGroup.com.