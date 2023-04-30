Through May 28 — "Racine Art Guild Annual Juried Show"; solo show winners from "Winter Juried Show 2022"; Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios; "Royal Doulton Character Jug Collection from Eleanor and Anthony Lukosaitis."

Three galleries exhibiting local historical, archaeological, and cultural materials and stories. Temporary exhibits are rotated out several times a year.

Current exhibits: "Stories of Life on The Prairie," "Beyond the Big Boom: Industrialization, the Labor Movement, and Pleasant Prairie's Powder Plant," "Say Cheese: A History of Photography from Daguerreotype to Digital," "Finding Center: The Life & Philosophies of Jack E. Thomsen," "More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson," "Her League: Women in Professional Baseball."