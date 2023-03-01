BROUGHTON, Alvin E., 68
Racine, Feb. 28, at the Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GAYTOTIN, Viktor, 83
Racine, Feb. 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GERGEN, Theresa M., 62
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 27, at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GRABHER, Karl R., 69
Racine, Feb. 25, at Accent Care Hospice, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JURGENS, Edltraud E. “Trudy,” 68
People are also reading…
Racine, Feb. 16, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KASPAREK, Frank, 95
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 26, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LUI, Jeffrey R., 66
Racine, Feb. 26, at The Villa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARCINKOWSKI, Mark, 76
Waterford, Feb. 27, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
WALTERS, Gary W., 66
Racine, Feb. 25, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
YARRINGTON, Doris M. (Nee, Gunderson), 94
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 25, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.