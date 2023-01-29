Deaths: Jan. 29, 2023

JOHNSON, Sheila A., 77
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 27. at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KLUS, Terrance ‘Terry,’ 71
Racine, Jan. 25, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine
MCCRAY, Lorraine J., 87
Franklin, formerly of Racine, Jan. 25, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MEYERS, Scott E., 59
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMAS, Taliya, 3 months
Racine, Jan. 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory Mount Pleasant.