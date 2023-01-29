 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Jan. 29, 2023

  • 0

JOHNSON, Sheila A., 77

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 27. at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

KLUS, Terrance ‘Terry,’ 71

Racine, Jan. 25, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine

MCCRAY, Lorraine J., 87

Franklin, formerly of Racine, Jan. 25, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MEYERS, Scott E., 59

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THOMAS, Taliya, 3 months

People are also reading…

Racine, Jan. 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News