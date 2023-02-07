AKGULIAN, Anthony “Tony,” 83
Feb. 1, in Manitowoc. Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, Manitowoc.
ESER, Henryetta, 96
Caledonia, Feb. 4, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
FEHR, Lisa, 57
Racine, Jan. 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Virginia, 99
Caledonia, Feb. 4, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
WALKER, Robert, 85
Burlington, Feb. 6, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.