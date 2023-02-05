ANDERSON, Richard Sr.
Racine, Feb. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant.
CERVANTES, Jesus, 91
Racine, Feb. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CHRISTENSEN, Timothy E., 73
Kenosha, Jan. 30, at his residence. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant.
DAY, Richard Lee, 76
Racine, Feb. 1, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GREEN, Richard B. J. "Brandon," 30
Racine, Jan. 31, in Racine, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
People are also reading…
LYLE, Robert S., 76
Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Racine, Jan. 16, in Naples, Fla., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MAISTO, Joseph A., 89
Franksville, Jan. 25, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MURPHY, Patricia M., 94
Racine, Feb. 4, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NELSEN, Ermalinda "Shorty" (nee: Cruz), 71
Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
RAMMELT, Patricia, 89
Racine, Feb. 4, at Harvest Home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SPELLS III, Hudson J., 79
Racine, Feb. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WEBER, Rose M. Weber, 85
Burlington, Feb. 2, at her residence, Schuette Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.