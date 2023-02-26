STACHOW, Alan Joseph, 67
Racine, Feb. 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JENSEN-FLETCHER, Karen Lee, 79
Racine, Feb. 24, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MARTIN, Priscilla E., 72
Racine, Feb. 21, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HANSEN, Craig A., 71
Racine, Feb. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LOPEZ, Elaine E., 79
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JOHNSON, Michael James, 31
Kenosha, Feb. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OATIS, John A., 59
Milwaukee, formerly of Racine, Jan. 22, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NAVA, Evelia P., 93
Racine, Feb. 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.