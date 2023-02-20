Deaths: Feb. 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MULLIKIN, Kenneth, 84Racine, Feb. 18, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ethnology Religion Construction Industry Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: Feb. 15, 2023 KYSER, George E., 69 Deaths: Feb. 16, 2023 BURRIGHT, Dale, 80 Deaths: Feb. 14, 2023 KLEINSCHMIDT, Doris P., 89 A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Brat Stop