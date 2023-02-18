BODNAR, Marla J., 68
Racine, Feb. 15, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LAHR, James R., 78
Caledonia, Feb. 14, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
SINGER, Gordon “Gordie” L., 80
Racine, Feb. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TYRYFTER, Terri L. (nee: Collins), 58
Caledonia, Feb. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
WABAKKEN, Sharon, 81
Kenosha, Feb. 15, Casey Family Options Funerals & Cremations, Kenosha.
NORBY, Linda M., 66
Racine, Feb. 14, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.