KYSER, George E., 69
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 12, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
BRECKENRIDGE, Landry, 52
Racine, Feb. 12, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SHANNON, Dawn G. (nee: Ligman), 64
Racine, Feb. 13, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
TEIGEN, Judy A., 72
Mondovi, Feb. 12, at her residence, Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WILLKOMM, Lawrence, 66
Cudahy, Feb. 12, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.