MURATORE, Adelia (Dell) L., 90
Union Grove, Feb. 5, in Union, Missouri, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MUSOLF, Keith E., 67
Racine, Feb. 7, at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant.
BURLINGAME, John P., 59
Racine, Feb. 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ELLIS, Mae E., 78
Racine, Feb. 6, at Ascension All Saints, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant.
KRIVSKY, MARGARET L. (nee: Schwartz), 97
Racine, Feb. 8, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.