Deaths: Feb. 1, 2023

ANDERSON, David, 52
Milwaukee, Jan. 30, at Vitas Hospice, West Allis, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.
BOLLOM, Elberta V., 93
Racine, Jan. 29, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
OLSON CARTER, Joyce, 91
Murfreesboro, Tenn., Jan. 24.
DELUCA, Janet, 71
Racine, Jan. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
DEVERNEY, Ronald S., 67
Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Jan. 28, at Froedtert South Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FLANAGAN-HAAS, Patricia A., 94
Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GARCIA, Marcia L., 60
Racine, Jan. 28, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GRASSER, Scott, 43
Paddock Lake, Jan. 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KOENIGSKNECHT, Sister Donna M., O.P., 85
Caledonia, Jan. 30, at Siena Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
POPLAWSKI, Herbert M., 69
Racine, Jan. 29, at Oak Creek Accent Care, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
RHODES, Wayne, 61
Racine, Jan. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STARK, Gary R., 82
Racine, Jan. 29, at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Mereith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMPSON, Jimmie L., 72
Racine, Jan. 28, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.