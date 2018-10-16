THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Make change count. Think matters through and take the initiative to turn your plans into reality. Show responsibility and a desire to work to get the results you want. An unlikely partnership will develop and will encourage you to be open to new endeavors.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
An enthusiastic attitude will help you accomplish your goals. You are best off listening carefully when dealing with youngsters or a loved one. A difference of opinion could cause setbacks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Problems will develop at home or work if you change the way you do things without approval, or if someone else does the same. Communication will be important if you want things to run smoothly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
If you discuss your intentions, you’ll find out who is and isn’t likely to stand beside you to help. The support you receive will fortify your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Look for alternative methods when it comes to taking care of your chores or responsibilities. Getting things done on time and without a hitch will lead to an unusual but interesting offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Do what’s best for you, not what someone is pressuring you to do. Change must be to your benefit and not made just to appease someone looking out for his or her own interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
If you share your ideas, you’ll open up a discussion that will help you make worthwhile tweaks before you actually launch your plans. A contract or partnership is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Learn from someone with more experience and use the information you are given to help you assist others. Your beliefs and actions will enhance how others view you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Don’t expect everyone to adhere to what you want to do. To avoid interference, you are best off perfecting your plans before presenting them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Don’t trust someone to tell you the truth or do a job you’ve been given. Take care of your responsibilities and take credit for the job you do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Use your intuition to decipher who is and isn’t honest. Doing something unique will give you a different perspective on who you want to collaborate with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Take the time to explain how you feel or what you want to see happen. Being up-front will give you a chance to weigh what you want to do next against the response you receive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A chance to hang out with someone new and exciting may entice you, but consider including the people who have stood by you in the past as well.
