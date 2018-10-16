WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Consider what you enjoy doing. It’s OK to follow your own path and do your own thing. Don’t feel you must be a copycat or indulge someone who always expects you to be a sidekick. It’s time to branch out and do something that makes you happy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Anger will not alleviate discontent. You need to follow your heart and do your own thing. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you or challenge you mentally or physically.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Work around any last-minute changes that come into play. Getting upset will not help matters move forward faster. Your patience and innovation will help you find a good alternative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Take your chores and responsibilities seriously. Don’t leave anything to chance. Putting your energy where it counts will bring you the most in return. Making a fuss will only hinder you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Make last-minute alterations to ensure that what you want to happen will unfold flawlessly. Your input, insight and dedication will pay off. Share your feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Move forward with trepidation. Don’t trust someone else to pull his or her weight or follow along. Walk away from peer pressure or behavior that you don’t condone.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Seeing is believing. Ask questions and get your facts straight before moving forward. A chance to get ahead is present if you negotiate on your own behalf.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
What you willingly do for others today will make you feel good, and the favors will eventually be returned. A change of attitude regarding a partnership will bring about transformation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
If you watch how others react and respond, you will know exactly how to counter any changes that don’t sit right with you. Share your concerns as well as possible solutions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Look for answers before you start something new or make changes. Someone will lead you astray if you are too trusting. Do the legwork and double-check your options.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You don’t have to spend money or get involved in someone else’s plans if they don’t suit your needs. Do your own thing and align yourself with like-minded thinkers. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Take a moment to go over what’s happening in your life and to figure out how to respond to someone or keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A business trip, conference call or family meeting will help you get positive results. Your opinion will make a difference and will bring about needed change.
