LYON, France — Alyssa Naeher finally escaped Hope Solo’s shadow with her smothering save of a penalty kick.
Endlessly compared to her controversial predecessor on the U.S. national team, Naeher cemented her own legacy when she preserved the United States’ 2-1 semifinal win over England. It was the first-ever penalty save by a U.S. goalkeeper in regulation at the Women’s World Cup.
“Oh my God, Alyssa played absolutely out of her mind, but that is what she does day in and day out,” defender Kelley O’Hara said. “I’m proud the world finally got to see that. She proved she’s the best in the world, surely.”
Naeher has been peppered with questions about Solo in the run-up to the tournament and all through the team’s journey through France. She’s been gracious about answering each and every time — even right after Tuesday night’s match.
“I don’t get wrapped up in the comparisons. I’ve said from the beginning that I just try to be me. My goal every day is just being a better person, better player than I was yesterday,” she said. “It’s not about comparisons, it’s how can I help this team win now in 2019? How can I help this team win a gold medal? That’s my only focus.”
It’s been this way since Naeher emerged as the presumptive starter following Solo’s dismissal from the team.
Solo made 202 appearances with the national team with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts. During the 2015 World Cup championship run, she allowed just three goals in seven games with five shutouts. She won two consecutive Golden Glove awards for best goalkeeper.
But she also created controversy and her contract with the team was ultimately terminated after she infamously called Sweden “cowards” for bunkering on defense in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics.
Naeher assumed Solo’s role in the ensuing years, but some criticized U.S. Soccer for relying too heavily on Solo without developing a strong successor.
Naeher has shut out the naysayers by humbly doing her job. Known for being soft-spoken and unshakeable, she does crosswords on game days to relax. She made her debut with the senior national team in 2014 and now has 52 international caps with 28 shutouts.
She was solid from the start in France. The United States did not concede a goal in the group stage for the first time at a World Cup. Indeed, until Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso scored on the United States to open the knockout round, the United States had not allowed a goal since an April friendly against Australia.
But her defining moment came in the 84th minute against England on Tuesday night.
With the United States clinging to its 2-1 lead late in the game, a video review determined Becky Sauerbrunn had fouled England’s Ellen White in the penalty area. Naeher was there to envelope England captain Steph Houghton’s shot, helping ensure the U.S. would move on to Sunday’s championship game.
“I don’t really remember, to be honest,” she said about the save. “You just try to stay focused. Take a few deep breaths, focus in. I just tried to let instincts take over at that point. Tried to get a jump on it, tried to make a good read, hoped to make a save. And I did it.”
Naeher’s twin sister Amanda and parents celebrated wildly in the seats at the Stade de Lyon, while on the field Naeher urged her teammates to focus for the final minutes.
Calm and steady even on her biggest night, on the sport’s biggest stage.
“To come up big in that moment, for her personally, but also for the team, it’s massive,” midfielder Megan Rapinoe said. “It can’t be overstated.”
A tough road to the final
The United States had arguably the toughest route to the World Cup final. The U.S. faced top contenders in each phase of the knockout stages and played each game with fewer days of rest than opponents.
That led to some minor injuries, bench players needing to step up, starters having off days and the team needing to grind out gritty results. The players pushed on, finding ways to win, and now they’re heading back to the World Cup final to play Netherlands at 11 a.m. ET Sunday.
“Finding a way to win is winning, straight up. It doesn’t matter to me how,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said after her team beat England 2-1 in the semifinals. “Whatever it takes has been the mentality and the mindset of this team. The big credit to this group of players is that they are incredibly tight, you can see that. They pull for each other, they are invested in each other, they have each others backs.”
In the round of 16, winning meant Megan Rapinoe burying two penalty kicks after a hard-fought game in which Spain battled and bruised the Americans and stopped the high-powered attack from finishing.
Against France the next round, finding a way meant blocking out a mostly French crowd roaring in a full stadium and managing to finish the few chances the U.S. gained with just 40% of possession.
“We win any way possible and it is the DNA of this team, is to win no matter what,” defender Abby Dahlkemper said.
And in the semifinal against England, winning took Christen Press stepping in for an injured Rapinoe and scoring in the first 10 minutes, then goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saving a late penalty.
“We have each other’s backs. Adversity hits you at all times during the game, it’s part of the game,” U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz said. “Since the beginning, we’ve said we need all 23 players. Hats off to Press. She came in and did phenomenal, scored a goal, did what was asked of her, and that’s the mentality across our entire team.”
The U.S. now enters the final with an extra day of rest compared to Netherlands, which beat Sweden 1-0 in extra time of its Wednesday semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.