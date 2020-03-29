What a theater group brings to a city

The ripple effects of a nonprofit arts organizations can often go unnoticed. But not on this day. It was a cold Sunday morning in Downtown Racine (my hometown). I was a bit exhausted; you see we had two sold-out performances of “Kringle The Musical part 2“ the night before, and now I’m on my way back into the Sixth Street Theatre to set things up for our Sunday matinee. Before I can walk up the alley to our stage door, I’m greeted by a local restaurant employee.

“Good morning and thank you,” he said to me. Now, I understood the good morning but I had to ask him, “Why are you thanking me?”

“For your theater,” he said. “We had a busy night last night, and most of our customers were going to, or coming from your show, thank you.” After that exchange I finished setting up for the matinee that morning with a smile on my face.

The Over Our Head Players opened the Sixth Street Theatre over 21 years ago. In that time we have had the pleasure of watching our neighborhood grow around us. There were plenty of Sunday mornings when I was the only one on Sixth Street as I walked up to the stage door. Those days (at least for now) are gone again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}