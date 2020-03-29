What a theater group brings to a city

The ripple effects of a nonprofit arts organizations can often go unnoticed. But not on this day. It was a cold Sunday morning in Downtown Racine (my hometown). I was a bit exhausted; you see we had two sold-out performances of “Kringle The Musical part 2“ the night before, and now I’m on my way back into the Sixth Street Theatre to set things up for our Sunday matinee. Before I can walk up the alley to our stage door, I’m greeted by a local restaurant employee.
“Good morning and thank you,” he said to me. Now, I understood the good morning but I had to ask him, “Why are you thanking me?”
“For your theater,” he said. “We had a busy night last night, and most of our customers were going to, or coming from your show, thank you.” After that exchange I finished setting up for the matinee that morning with a smile on my face.
The Over Our Head Players opened the Sixth Street Theatre over 21 years ago. In that time we have had the pleasure of watching our neighborhood grow around us. There were plenty of Sunday mornings when I was the only one on Sixth Street as I walked up to the stage door. Those days (at least for now) are gone again.
We like to describe The Sixth Street Theatre as an “urban storefront theater experience.” One that is often reserved for cities much larger than ours. Our goal since incorporating the Over Our Head Players in 1992 was to offer Racine’s theater community a complimenting experience that takes chances and doesn’t shy away from material, and trying fresh new ideas. That’s a big risk in a city our size.
However, we have always felt that Racine’s strong and accepting arts community makes it less risky. We like to say Racine is cooler than it gives itself credit for. So, when people told us that opening a theater on Sixth Street in 1999 was a bad idea we politely disagreed and gambled on our cool community.
Nonprofit arts organizations like community theaters are vital parts to any community. Beyond the simple answer of just providing entertainment, they also provide a window to the topics, stories and styles that are being shared in other cities. Not to mention an outlet for local talent who might otherwise perform elsewhere, live elsewhere or just spend their theater money elsewhere — had it not been for that local organization.
The fun of an original show like “Kringle The Musical” (loaded with local satire) makes us realize that theaters can also provide an intangible sense of community pride and bonding. It’s hard to explain, but bringing a couple thousand people together to laugh at themselves and with each other is a very healthy thing.
The volunteers and talent that have created our theater have also created another small destination in our neighborhood. The ripple effects of a nonprofit arts organizations can often go unnoticed. Our sincere thank you goes out to all of our volunteers, subscribers and supporters. And our thanks to Racine for being cooler than you give yourself credit for.
Rich Smith is the managing artistic director for Over Our Head Players.
