Watch Now: Peter Jackel: Angels' Knuckles going into WBCA Hall of Fame

“Just to be one of those people is incredible because you never think about it when you’re actually doing it. To see your accomplishments settled in with everyone else is nice.”

The legend of Harvey Knuckles started when he arrived at St. Catherine’s as a sophomore in 1974. He progressed from being a rail-thin, way-too-nice kid to being named the state’s Player of the Year after leading St. Catherine’s to the state championship.

He became the fourth-leading scorer at the University of Toledo and was drafted in the second round in 1981 by the Los Angeles Lakers of Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Despite clearly outplaying No. 1 pick Mike McGee during the preseason, Knuckles was the Lakers’ final cut that season.

And then he headed overseas, where he played in England, Switzerland, Belgium and France for almost 30 years.

Knuckles’ sophomore coach was Chuck Wood, another St. Catherine’s great who toughened the shy kid from meek to menacing. It just took awhile.

“I would take different kids after practice, but I would really pick on Harvey because he was sort of lanky and he was too nice of a guy,” said Wood, who is being inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in October. “I would get physical with him.