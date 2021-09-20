Watch Now: Peter Jackel: Angels' Knuckles going into WBCA Hall of Fame

RACINE — Sitting outside across the street from the gymnasium where he made local history nearly 45 years ago, Harvey Knuckles was still the same gentle, sweet-natured kid he was in 1977.
As a light rain fell, Knuckles reflected in front of St. Catherine’s High School Alumni Hall on Villa Street on his career prior to his induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Saturday in Wisconsin Dells.
There wasn’t a whole lot more for Knuckles to say considering he was asked for similar reflections just two years ago prior to entering the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
Still, he gave it his best shot even though he certainly was feeling jet leg after the flight from his home in Quimper, France on Sunday. This 6-foot-7 sweet-shooting forward played basketball in Europe until he was almost 50 and he’s been interviewed countless times over the years. So he knows how to give reporters what they want, even when he’s been asked the same questions numerous times.
“I can tell you I was really surprised when I got that email that I was being inducted into the Wisconsin Hall of Fame because as countries are in Europe, Wisconsin is like a country,” Knuckles said. “It’s the size of a country in Europe, so I was like, ‘That’s a lot of guys who have had the possibility to be in the Hall of Fame.’
“Just to be one of those people is incredible because you never think about it when you’re actually doing it. To see your accomplishments settled in with everyone else is nice.”
The legend of Harvey Knuckles started when he arrived at St. Catherine’s as a sophomore in 1974. He progressed from being a rail-thin, way-too-nice kid to being named the state’s Player of the Year after leading St. Catherine’s to the state championship.
He became the fourth-leading scorer at the University of Toledo and was drafted in the second round in 1981 by the Los Angeles Lakers of Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Despite clearly outplaying No. 1 pick Mike McGee during the preseason, Knuckles was the Lakers’ final cut that season.
And then he headed overseas, where he played in England, Switzerland, Belgium and France for almost 30 years.
Knuckles’ sophomore coach was Chuck Wood, another St. Catherine’s great who toughened the shy kid from meek to menacing. It just took awhile.
“I would take different kids after practice, but I would really pick on Harvey because he was sort of lanky and he was too nice of a guy,” said Wood, who is being inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in October. “I would get physical with him.
“We would play to 15 and I would tease him as much as I could. When he would shoot, I’d let him have it. If he went for a rebound, I’d let him have it. And if he came even close to me, it was a foul and I’d get the ball back.”
Knuckles graduated from Wood’s College of Hard Knocks with honors. As a junior, he was a good inside presence on a 22-3 St. Catherine’s team that advanced to the state semifinals.
One year later, he was a force on another 22-3 Angels team that won the state championship on March 6, 1977, averaging 22.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. It was the sixth and final state championship for John McGuire, for whom St. Catherine’s gymnasium would one day be named.
How much did Knuckles progress in three years? McGuire reflected on that in a story that appeared in the March 25, 1977 Journal Times.
“He intimidated a lot of teams,” said McGuire, who died in 2001. “I remember several times when he blocked two or three shots in a row and the teams would just refuse to go inside anymore. He forced them to shoot strictly from outside.”
Knuckles was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year that season, but here’s something that might have been forgotten: He received that same honor in track after running a leg of the Angels’ state championship mile relay team. He also posted the county’s fastest 440-yard run and highest high jump.
“Harvey would just keep his mouth closed, do whatever you asked him to do and work his butt off,” said Tom Scheller, who took over the track program in 1978 and remains St. Catherine’s coach to this day. “He even got talked into running cross country as a junior.
“He just busted his butt and Harvey never had a bad word to say about anybody. He’s the kind of kid you liked to coach. They believed in what you told them, they believed in themselves, they did everything they were asked to do do and then they worked hard. Those are dream athletes.”
Knuckles was living the dream Monday morning in St. Catherine’s Alumni Hall, where he chatted with Wood, long-time St. Catherine’s coach Bob Letsch and so many others in the crowded venue.
Stepping outside to be interviewed for his story, Knuckles encountered former Prairie coach Al Hagopian, who jokingly said a few lines of French. Knuckles instantly responded with some French of his own.
As the light rain continued to fall, Knuckles was asked what was going through his mind as he looked as the gymnasium where he first made a name for himself nearly a half century ago.
“Mostly, it’s just the friends that I was able to make and the relationships that lasted over time,” said Knuckles, who turns 63 on Oct. 3. “Me and Chris Gorman have been friends since our sophomore year here and just to think about where we started and where we are today is just a good feeling.”
In Photos: St. Catherine's boys basketball through the years
St. Catherine's team photo, 1959-60
Chuck Wood, 1960
Jim Chones, 1969
St. Catherine's vs. Marquette, 1972
Mike Drummond, 1974
John McGuire, 1974
Mike Drummond, 1974
Bob Jaklich, 1976
Chris Gorman, 1977
Harvey Knuckles, 1977
Marcus West, 1993
Marcus West, 1993
Winning it all, 2005
Reggie Bunch, 2005
The emotion of the moment, 2005
Two for two, 2006
James Haarsma, 2006
Make it three, 2007
Hoisting the trophy, 2007
Saluting the fans, 2007
That championship feeling, 2009
Celebration time, 2009
Champions again in 2010
Another trophy for Coach Letsch, 2010
Posing with the gold ball, 2010
Bob Letsch, 2011
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com