Vegan diet can accommodate need for choline

According to the National Institutes of Health, most people in the United States, whether vegans, vegetarians or omnivores, fall short on consumption of the nutrient. And while it’s true that animal-based foods have the highest levels of choline, plant-based sources are also widely available. Certain vegetables, beans and grains are good sources of choline.

For example, one-half cup of roasted soybeans has almost as much choline as 3 ounces of lean beef. One-half cup of broccoli has only slightly less choline than 1 cup of low-fat milk. A cup of cauliflower has as much choline as 3 ounces of grilled chicken.

If your personal preferences steer you away from choline-rich foods, you can consider making up the shortfall with supplements. Just be sure to stick to the dietary guidelines and not to go overboard. Too much choline can result in nausea and vomiting, excess sweating and salivation, low blood pressure and liver problems.

The bottom line here, as always when we’re talking about health and nutrition, is to avoid the empty calories in the snack food aisle and the fast food drive-through, and focus instead on eating and cooking from a wide range of whole foods. Your body — and, we suspect, your mother — will thank you.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

