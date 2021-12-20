UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford: Value of the long view

In the world of financial investments, the long view is always an important consideration. The long-view investment is designed to deliver growing value for years to come. Similarly, I see the importance of the long view as people make the decision to further their education. Without question, higher education is a valuable long-term investment in one’s future.

It’s no secret that the labor market is extremely tight right now. Employers are offering many forms of enhanced benefits to attract and retain talent. But the decision to work or invest in your future through higher education does not have to be either/or.

UW-Parkside students, on average, work more hours off campus than their counterparts at other UW System institutions. They have done so for decades. Ask our award-winning faculty what that perspective means in the classroom and they will tell you that our students quickly grasp the connection between education and furthering their professional opportunities. In other words, UW-Parkside students see the value of the long view.

I’m confident that UW-Parkside faculty and staff understand and appreciate that a university must provide a learning environment that allows students to address immediate financial needs as they pursue their education goals. Whether its courses online, evening classes, non-degree certificate programs or academic offerings with partner institutions, our goal is to meet students where they are in their lives and help them succeed.

More and more career opportunities require academic credentials beyond a high-school diploma. As new businesses and organizations continue to flow into southeastern Wisconsin, they bring the demand for talent with advanced qualifications. The same is true for positions that are opening as baby boomers retire from the workforce.

According to numerous studies, people who hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree are more likely to be employed and will earn a substantial amount more during their lifetimes. Ultimately, advanced academic credentials create more opportunities for upward mobility in a variety of careers.

It is the value of the long view.

This weekend, UW-Parkside celebrates another record Winter Commencement. Many of the more than 400 graduates earned their degrees online – or a combination of online and in-class course work. A record 150 graduate students are earning master’s degrees. In the past decade, enrollment in master’s programs has risen from 3 percent of the total UW-Parkside student population to 18 percent, a reflection of the changing demand for increased academic credentials.

My message to our Winter 2021 graduates is about the power of working together. Together, students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members are building a more just, equitable and accepting UW-Parkside. And together we will build a more just, equitable and accepting society.

Commencement also gives me an opportunity to brag:

Our Winter Commencement ceremony will be the first in the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena! Thanks to corporate and community partnerships working together, the original gymnasium, which served the university and the community for more than a half century, has been transformed.

UW-Parkside received the national Connectedness Award from the EAB Moonshot for Equity program recognizing our ability to build long-term relationships across institutions of higher education to better serve and support all students.

This fall we received an incredibly generous gift from the Callahan family to provide scholarship support for Kenosha County students and students of color.

And you may have recently heard news of an exciting associate degree partnership with Gateway Technical College that will provide more students in our area with pathways to higher education.

A UW-Parkside degree transforms lives by opening doors and preparing graduates for change and for the unexpected. That is the amazing value of the long view in higher education.

Debbie Ford is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

