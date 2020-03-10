Using correct terminology decreases confusion

An outbreak that increases rapidly in both the number of new cases and in geographic scope is referred to as an epidemic. That’s what happened with COVID-19, which began as a localized outbreak in Wuhan and then spread throughout much of China. In this case, the epidemic was caused by a new strain of coronavirus that health officials believe “jumped” from animals to humans.

When an epidemic spreads across the globe, it’s known as a pandemic. The numbers of people who become ill, as well as the fatality rate, is much higher in a pandemic. Unfortunately, some news reports are misusing the word when talking about COVID-19. While it’s true that the virus has spread to other nations, the numbers of cases outside of China remain quite low at this time and don’t meet the definition of a pandemic.

A lot of people in the United States are worried about the new coronavirus, but the risk here is low. We agree with health officials who say that the greater health risk continues to come from our own ongoing influenza season. Respiratory viruses enter our bodies via the mucous membranes in the mouth, nose and eyes. So wash your hands often, don’t touch your face, and seek treatment and stay home if you’re sick. And remember, it’s still not too late for a flu shot.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

