Tourism has impact on local economy

On an average day, 2,000 people who don’t live here are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, visiting our attractions and shopping in our stores. Tourism continues to be an important and growing segment of the economic landscape here in Racine County. Visitor spending adds more than $250 million to our local economy annually. And this is expected to grow with the new development occurring in the county.

Two new hotels opened in 2019 near the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94. The Holiday Inn and Suites, with 93 rooms, and My Place Hotel, with 64 rooms, joined the Country Inn and Suites, Days Inn, Rodeway Inn and Excel Inn to provide travelers 388 rooms appealing to all segments of the traveling public at Exit 333. With the addition of those two properties, the county room supply increased by 5.3% according to Smith Travel Research. More hotels are planned in this area to serve the expected demand generated by new medical facilities and businesses nearby.

New wayfinding signs dot the roadways of the greater Racine area as that long-awaited project finally was completed in 2019. The need for the signs was highlighted in a 2018 study by tourism consultant Roger Brooks. The signs guide visitors and residents alike to the Racine area’s most popular attractions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}