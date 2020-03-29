Tourism has impact on local economy

On an average day, 2,000 people who don’t live here are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, visiting our attractions and shopping in our stores. Tourism continues to be an important and growing segment of the economic landscape here in Racine County. Visitor spending adds more than $250 million to our local economy annually. And this is expected to grow with the new development occurring in the county.
Two new hotels opened in 2019 near the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94. The Holiday Inn and Suites, with 93 rooms, and My Place Hotel, with 64 rooms, joined the Country Inn and Suites, Days Inn, Rodeway Inn and Excel Inn to provide travelers 388 rooms appealing to all segments of the traveling public at Exit 333. With the addition of those two properties, the county room supply increased by 5.3% according to Smith Travel Research. More hotels are planned in this area to serve the expected demand generated by new medical facilities and businesses nearby.
New wayfinding signs dot the roadways of the greater Racine area as that long-awaited project finally was completed in 2019. The need for the signs was highlighted in a 2018 study by tourism consultant Roger Brooks. The signs guide visitors and residents alike to the Racine area’s most popular attractions.
This should be another good year for Racine County tourism with some big events on the horizon. The Democratic National Convention is slated to run July 13-16, and while based in Milwaukee, Racine County will benefit from its favorable location and see a portion of the expected 50,000 visitors. Fiserv Forum is less than an hour from anyplace in the county.
Immediately following the DNC, North Beach will host the Midwest’s only stop on the Pro Watercross Tour on July 18-19. It’s free for spectators. This event draws the best riders and the biggest watercross teams from around the country.
On the development front, Racine will see the start of construction of several tourism projects that will also be appreciated by residents. After standing vacant for almost 40 years, the former Zahn’s building on Monument Square will finally see new life as an upscale 80-room boutique hotel, thanks to Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties. The $27 million project will feature “green building” technology, a large banquet space, a patio and a rooftop bar. The hotel is expected to open in 2021.
The lakefront will also see a large development that should help transform Downtown Racine into a year-round destination. The six story, 171-room hotel and accompanying 35,000 square foot convention center that is being developed by Gatehouse Capital of Dallas, Texas, will supplement Festival Hall to create a facility that can accommodate statewide, regional and national multiday conventions. Racine will finally have a true “convention center.” The project is slated for completion in 2022. The addition of these two hotel projects will be a huge boost for Downtown Racine.
This will be an exciting year for Racine County. These are just some of the projects and events that are helping to make this county a better place to live, work and play.
Dave Blank is president/CEO of Real Racine.
